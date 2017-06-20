Mother accused of killing 3 children back in court

Breaking News
Police investigating after gunshot victim shows up at hospital
BELLEFONTAINE, Ohio (WDTN) – The woman accused of killing her three children was in a Logan County courtroom Tuesday.

Pilkington faces three aggravated murder charges, accused of killing her 3 sons over a 13-month period. Police say Noah, Gavin and Niall Pilkington all died while in the care of their now 24-year-old mother between July 2014 and August 2015.

The scheduled a motion hearing for August 21 and a conference to schedule the trial date in September.The trial was to begin in March but has been delayed.READ MORE: Trial of mother accused of killing 3 sons rescheduled

