DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The majority of counties in the Miami Valley are now under a high COVID-19 Community Level nearing the end of July 2022.
The CDC said it determines the levels by looking at the following: new COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 population in the past 7 days, the percent of hospitalized COVID-19 patients, and total new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population in the past 7 days.
COVID-19 Community Levels are classified as either low, medium or high. In high level counties all people are urged to wear a mask indoors. Mask requirements for medium level counties are dependent on a person’s risk level for severe illness.
For all community levels, the CDC recommends people stay up to date with COVID vaccines and get tested if you have symptoms.
The following counties are under a high level:
- Butler County
- Champaign County
- Clark County
- Darke County
- Miami County
- Greene County
- Warren County
- Preble County
- Montgomery County
- Shelby County
- Logan County
- Auglaize County
- Mercer County
- Clinton County
Counties under a low level:
- Wayne County
