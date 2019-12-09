Mosques across Ohio open their doors to the community

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) – On Sunday, mosques across Ohio held open houses for the public.

The event encourages strong relations within the respective communities and invites the public to learn about Islamic history.

Two mosques participated here in the Miami Valley. We talked to a member of the Dayton Mercy Society in Miamisburg. They say they’re hoping to see more new faces as they continue to participate each year.

Luby Abdurrahman says, “We haven’t a had a big crowd because this is our first time participating in this day. We’re hoping that as it becomes more publicized, we may have more people. But I think it’s a reflection of the fact that many of our neighbors have already been here.”

This was the second year for the statewide event.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.