A complex of showers and storms are affecting the Miami Valley this morning. Many of the storms are producing vivid lightning, small hail and heavy downpours. This afternoon, lots of clouds will stick around and it will be breezy and humid. A few showers and storms return late tonight.

TODAY: Morning showers and storms. Mostly cloudy, breezy and humid. High 77

TONIGHT: Scattered showers and storms mainly late. Low 61

MONDAY: Scattered showers and storms. High 76

Chances of morning showers and storms on Tuesday. Sunshine for Wednesday and Thursday. More wet weather for Friday and the weekend with highs mainly in the 70s.