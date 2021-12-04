After morning fog burns off, we should see plenty of sunshine by this afternoon. A typical November day with highs in the mid 40s. Sunday a warm front brings in milder temperatures and chances of rain. A strong cold front ushers in much colder air on Monday.

TODAY: AM fog gives way to partly sunny skies. High 47

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and cold. Low 28

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, rain develops PM, winds increase. Milder. High 55

Windy and a chance of a few storms Sunday night. Falling temperatures on Monday into the 30s. Big swings in temperatures for the next several days and an active weather week is ahead.