Breaking News
Pres. Trump, White House coronavirus task force plan Saturday afternoon briefing
Closings
There are currently 101 active closings. Click for more details.

More than half-a-million dollars collected for coronavirus fund, but organizers say more is needed

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Foundation reports nearly half a million dollars has been collected for the Covid-19 Response Fund for Greater Dayton. 

Donations from the fund have already been distributed to more than a dozen nonprofit organizations across the Miami Valley. But organizers say more help is needed. 

You can donate to the fund by clicking on this link

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS