More than half-a-million dollars collected for coronavirus fund, but organizers say more is needed

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Foundation reports nearly half a million dollars has been collected for the Covid-19 Response Fund for Greater Dayton.
Donations from the fund have already been distributed to more than a dozen nonprofit organizations across the Miami Valley. But organizers say more help is needed.
You can donate to the fund by clicking on this link.
