BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) — Hundred of trees were given to people living in the City of Beavercreek.

The City of Beavercreek hosted a tree giveaway on Saturday, October 23, 2021. It was part of a collaboration between State Farm and the Arbor Day Foundation. State Farm pledged $1 million to support tree planting projects in areas impacted by natural disasters such as wildfires, hurricanes, and tornadoes.

They City gave away a total of 450 trees on Saturday. People were able to choose from four tree varieties.

City officials hope these trees will help Beavercreek continue to recover from the 2019 Memorial Day tornadoes which destroyed many trees in the community.

Courtesy: City of Beavercreek