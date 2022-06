(Photo by Dan Atrill via The Texas Tribune)

MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) – Thousands of people are without power as storms roll through the Miami Valley.

According to the AES Ohio outage map, 2,103 customers are without power as of 4:35 p.m. on Wednesday.

The majority of outages are in Greene County. People are without power in several counties including Montgomery, Clinton, Warren, Miami and Champaign counties.

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Clinton and Warren counties until 8 p.m.