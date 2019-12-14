More than 1400 students earn degrees at Wright State’s fall commencement ceremony

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – On Saturday morning more than 1400 students walked across the stage at Wright State University’s fall commencement ceremony.

The ceremony began at 10 a.m. at the Nutter Center. Outgoing president Cheryl Schrader addressed the class. She spoke about the resolve of the students and community after many challenges this past year.

The graduates ranged in age from 18 to 80. International students from 20 different countries also earned degrees.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.