More students eligible for $14.5M in federal funding at Wright State University

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) — Wright State is helping students affected by the pandemic by giving more than $14.5 million in federal funds over the next year.

Last year, some students were supported through CARES Act funding. Now, with funding provided through the Higher Education Emergency Relief fund, more students can get the help they need

“Maybe last year they were working at a restaurant or a part time job to fund their education and this year those resources aren’t available to them so they need a little extra help to get through these times,” said Kim Everhart, director of Wright State’s office of financial aid.

The grants can be used for anything from tuition and books to housing and healthcare. The students eligible for the funding has also extended to DACA and international students who do not qualify for federal funds.

According to university officials, more than $750,000 in emergency relief grants will be split up among more than 1,600 students currently enrolled in summer semester. Then, the rest of the $13.84 million will start being distributed to students at the start of the 2021 fall and spring semesters.

Everhart says the office of financial aid will use FAFSA data to determine the needs of students as well as an online application that can help the administration determine student’s eligibility for the grant.

For more information on the federal funding at Wright State University, click here.