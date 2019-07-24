More shine than rain for Dayton Celtic Festival

July, June, and May are typically the wettest months in the Miami Valley. It has rain 31 days so far this summer. There’s only been one weekend without a trace of rainfall recorded at the Dayton

International Airport. June 29 was 92 degrees and rain free in Dayton. June 30 was 90 degrees. When it isn’t raining the temperatures tend to soar, except today.

“Today is amazingly wonderful,” Brenda Lecklider said.

“Much better than last weekend,” Courtney Colborn said.

Saturday, July 20 stands as the hottest day of 2019 with an actual temperature of 93 and heat index of 105.

1.86 inches of rain came late Sunday afternoon and the cooldown began.

Many people are enjoying mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s at Riverscape Park.

Additional tents and stages were being built for the Dayton Celtic Festival this weekend.

“We’re putting all the finishing touches, getting everything together,” Publicity Co. Chair, Shawn Kain said.

The festival begins at 5:30 p.m. on Friday evening and continues through Sunday. Right now the forecast looks mostly sunny and warm.

Highs will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s through the weekend. There is a chance for an isolated thunderstorm.

“I remember there was one year where there was lightning on a Saturday night that kind of put a damper on things. We had to shut down early, but you know that happens,” Kain said.

Kain said they are ready rain or shine.

“We’ve had times where it’s rained and maybe we’ve had to take a temporary cover or just suspend things for an hour,” Kain said

If the rain begins to pour festival goers can take shelter at the garage on Perry street.

“Although we’re open rain or shine, we prefer shine,” Kain said.

All of the stages are also under a cover.

“The bands are pretty good too. They try to get the crowd involved and that makes it fun,” Kain said.

There will be seven headliner bands including two new ones. Kain said the Irish Dance groups will be back, but there will be a lot of new cultural events.

“On Sunday we have our Gaelic Mass. It’s set in English and Gaelic. It’s a Catholic Mass,” Kain said. “One thing we want to note is that the donations from the mass will be going toward area tornado relief.”

The festival is an 18 year tradition.

“I think the variety of offerings that we have as far as the music and the dancing, the cultural food, beverage, and merchandise,” Kain said, “we’ve expanded a lot. We were on a smaller corner down there in Riverscape when we started.”

Admission is free, but there will be vendors with items for purchase.

Read more about the Dayton Celtic Fest here.