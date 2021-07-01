More respiratory therapists needed to help with COVID patients and recovery

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Garrett Robinson, a registered respiratory therapist, was a student working at Miami Valley Hospital during the height of the pandemic. He saw first-hand the damage that COVID-19 can do to people and their bodies.

“COVID is very harsh on the lungs,” he shared. “It just devastates the pulmonary aspect of a person and it makes it extremely difficult for them to breath.”

While trying to save the lives of hundreds of people and make sure they had the best outcomes after being sick with COVID, Robinson also struggled with keeping up with the demands of the job along with his colleagues.

“It drove some employees to some very high-stress situations where we were having to take care of lots and lots of patients, there just [weren’t] enough employees to meet the demand of incoming patients,” said Robinson.

Dr. Roberto Colon, chief medical officer at Miami Valley Hospital, says many people are still dealing with long-term effects of COVID and future issues from contracting the disease are still yet to be found. Respiratory therapists are critical in helping people recover from COVID and deal with any potential health issues in the future.

“They’re going to be instrumental in getting people support as they get off of ventilation a little quicker,” he said.

However, due to high stress and burnout from the job, there is also now a need to hire more respiratory therapists to keep up with the influx of COVID patients in the present and future.

“The need for respiratory therapists has always been there,” said Colon “[But] what’s been highlighted over the last year and a half is how many more we really need.”

