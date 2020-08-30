More coronavirus cases at Preble County nursing home

EATON, Ohio (WDTN) – Greenbriar Nursing and Rehabilitation Center reports 63 positive cases of coronavirus. This information comes to us from our partners at the Register Herald. 

45 of those cases are residents, the other 18 are employees of the facility. Only one person is known to be hospitalized. Preble County Public Health says nine people who tested positive have died. 

Contact tracing and further testing will continue as the facility and public health investigate the outbreak. 

