More cold nights after first April freeze

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton hit 32 at 6:24 a.m. Tuesday morning. Temperatures will likely freeze again Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday morning.

The typical last freeze in Dayton is April 19. The latest freeze on record was May 21, 1907.

Dayton has recorded at least one freeze during the month of April every year since 1990. There is an average of five freezing nights during the month. There were 15 days at or below freezing in April 2018. The most lows at or below 32 degrees in the last 30 years.

According to the Climate Prediction Center outlook below normal temperatures are likely for the next 6-10 days. There is an equal chance for below normal and above normal temperatures heading into the last week of April.

Climate Outlook for April 22-28