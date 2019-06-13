More alumni sue Ohio State over abuse scandal

Ohio State University president Michael Drake answers questions during an interview about the accusations against former Ohio State team doctor Richard Strauss Friday, May 17, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio. An investigation found that Strauss sexually abused at least 177 athletes from at least 16 sports as well as others from his work at the student health center and his off-campus clinic. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Two more federal lawsuits have been filed against Ohio State by alumni over abuse allegations related to former Dr. Richard Strauss, who was employed in the athletic department. Strauss committed suicide in 2005.

There are six lawsuits against Ohio State related to Strauss, including a suit filed by Dayton attorney Michael Wright, who is representing nearly 50 former Ohio State football players and other former athletes.

The latest lawsuits include several anonymous plantiffs along with former UFC champion Mark Coleman, wrestler Nicholas Nutter, and former wrestler and MMA fighter, and Ohio State Hall of Fame inductee Adam DiSabato.

Michael Heifferon, a former athletic trainer, filed a separate suit this week.