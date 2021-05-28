More air travel expected this Memorial Day weekend

VANDALIA, Ohio (WDTN) — Travel experts expect a massive rebound this summer, and we’ll get the first glimpse this Memorial Day weekend. According to AAA, more than 37 million people across the country plan to travel, including more than 1.4 million Ohioans. More than 60,000 Ohioans will travel by plane.

Eileen Anderson, a passenger at Dayton International Airport said, “They got us right on the plane and everybody seemed really happy.”

Another passenger, Matthew French is coming back home to Dayton from Minnesota. He said, “It feels like we’re getting back on the bike and it feels good. I was telling my mom when I got off the plane there were slow walkers and I wanted to run to get to her. It feels amazing to be able to hug my mom in what feels like forever.”

Officials said passenger volume is peaking at the airport, but overall numbers are still low.

“We’re still a little ways from where we were pre-COVID but we’re seeing about 60 percent of the traffic that we saw the same time in 2019,” said Linda Hughes, the spokesperson for Dayton International Airport.

As a reminder, masks are still required while on public transportation. This includes inside the airport and on the plane.