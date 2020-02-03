Montgomery County to offer $150,000 in grant money for arts and culture programs

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Montgomery County is planning to distribute $150,000 in grant money to fund arts projects.

County officials say the influx of cash is an investment in a sector of the economy that brings hundreds of millions of dollars to the county. Those county officials say seeding and growing the arts has a tangible impact on the quality of life here in the Miami Valley.

They add not only does it benefit everyone who lives here, but it helps attract new people and companies to the area.

County Commissioner Debbie Lieberman says, “It’s investing in artists and programs that may otherwise not happen.”

Montgomery County currently has $150,000 available as part of the 2020 Montgomery County special projects grants program. Small to mid-sized organizations can apply for grants of up to $10,000 starting July 1.

Matt Dunn is the Executive Director of the Montgomery County Arts and Cultural District. He says, “Local community theaters have applied in the past, community-based organizations, neighborhood groups, schools, churches, arts summer camps.”

The organizations themselves don’t have to focus on art or culture, but their projects do. Grants were first awarded starting in the 1990s. Now revenue from the sales tax is allowing them to be offered again.

Dunn says, “We’re also looking to support diverse activities, and sometimes equity in our community can be a problem. So we want to make sure resources are available throughout the community.”

Montgomery County reports the arts community accounts for more than $200 million in economic activity, and roughly 9,000 full-time jobs.

Commissioner Lieberman says that impact extends well beyond the arts sector. “Business after business that locates here says to us it’s your quality of life. That’s why we’re bringing our international law firm to Montgomery County.”

Commissioner Lieberman says Montgomery County and Cuyahoga County are the only two counties in the state to publicly fund the arts.