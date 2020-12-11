Montgomery County returns to Level 3 ‘Red’ COVID-19 risk level

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Montgomery County has returned to a Level 3 Red on the “Ohio Public Health Advisory System” after spending two weeks at Level 4 Purple.

“Once we get this virus under control, I think things will be a little bit more normal,” said Amy Williams, the owner of Wholly Grounds. With Montgomery County dropping down to Level 3, and a vaccine on the way, Williams said she’s hoping to get her shop back to normal for her customers.

“There’s just that desire where people just want to interact and mingle. They miss that social aspect,” she said.

On Thursday the county joined the rest of the Miami Valley at Level 3, but public health officials warn the county may shift back and forth between levels 3 and 4 through the next month.

“There’s still a large amount of spread not only in Montgomery County but all throughout the state of Ohio,” said Dan Suffoletto, Public Health Supervisor for Dayton-Montgomery County Public Health. “What we’re looking at right now are those hospitalization numbers and the ICU numbers. We really need to maintain those levels as low as possible,” he said.

People who live in Montgomery County said they’re happy to see some progress.

“That means that the COVID pandemic is going down. That means things can go back to normal. People can go back to normal lives so I feel like that’s a good thing,” said Naomi Redmon.

As we move closer to the holidays, Suffoletto said it’s important to continue wearing masks, social distancing, and celebrating the holidays safely.

“By limiting your interaction with people this year we can make sure people are around for next year,” he said.