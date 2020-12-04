Montgomery County remains in the purple, a Level 4 Public Emergency

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Montgomery County remains in the purple, or a Level 4 Public Emergency, in the Ohio Public Health Advisory System, which means there is very high exposure and spread of COVID-19 in the county.

“In the last couple of weeks, it has felt more close to home more people that I’ve know have started to test positive, and I, unfortunately, knew someone who passed away earlier this week from COVID,” said Justine Kelly, who lives in Montgomery County.

She said the higher warning means tighter restrictions for her family.

“We’ve canceled pretty much all of our social activities and switched all of our other things to Zoom. I’ve been doing church on Zoom. I’ve been doing neighborhood board meetings on Zoom. I’ve been doing book club on Zoom,” Kelly said.

Dayton-Montgomery County Public Health is working hard to get everyone in the county to maintain safety precautions.

“We mean wearing your mask when you’re with other people, keeping your distance as much as possible, and also washing your hands frequently. That’s a layered approach and that’s really the only thing we have right now so all of those things combined will help reduce your chances,” said Dan Suffoletto. public health supervisor for Dayton-Montgomery County Public Health.

“I’m not surprised but it is kind of concerning given that it’s getting into the colder season and people typically get sicker when it’s cold out,” said Karugu Kinywa, who lives in Montgomery County.