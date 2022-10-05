MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — Montgomery County is receiving $74 million in low-interest rate and principal forgiveness funding to make improvements to a local wastewater pumping facility.

This loan comes from Ohio Environmental Protection Agency’s state revolving fund. Through the agency, loans are provided to communities to build and upgrade water quality-related projects.

Funding toward these projects has seen a notable increase since last year, when Ohio communities saw a total of $9 million toward water quality projects through EPA.

This year, communities in Southwest Ohio are receiving more than $90 million in low-interest rate and principal forgiveness funding from Ohio EPA — an increase of $81 million in contrast to 2021.

Montgomery County is directing a portion of the funding to two environmental projects.

One of the projects will be providing $874,000 to the Metropolitan Park District of Toledo to help restore 30 acres of forested wetlands near Secor Metropark in Lucas County, and Cedar Run in Champaign County, according to an Oct. 5 release from the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency.

More information about the EPA financial assistance program can be found here.