DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Million of dollars will continue to fund important agencies in Montgomery County. Voters renewed the Human Services levy on Tuesday, November 2, 2021.

The $73 million levy is the largest in Montgomery County, guaranteeing $73 million every year over the next eight years. The money helps various agencies in the county, including addiction and children services, as well as public health.

“About 15 percent of every tax dollar that is collected in Montgomery County goes to support this human services levy, so this is a very important source of funding for them,” Karl Keith, the Montgomery County Auditor said.

Each agency receives a portion of the money each year. Helen Jones-Kelley, the executive director of Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services of Montgomery County, said this money helps fund treatment and prevention services at ADAMHS.

“We provide and plan for services for all 530,000 citizens across our county and the local funding is really critical,” Jones-Kelley said.

The money also provides close to 50 percent of the operating budget for children services. Craig Rickett, the associate director of Montgomery County Jobs and Family Services, Child Services division, said it helps the agency protect and care for children and their families.

“It allows us to provide the services to the community, to the children, to the families, to maintain their safety and wellbeing,” Rickett said.

The renewal levy will not raise taxes for those living in Montgomery County.