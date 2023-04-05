DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Ohio Means Jobs and Montgomery County Business Services have announced the date for the spring job fair.

This fair is designed not only for recent graduates entering the workforce but also for those looking to make a change in their careers or gather information. At this fair, the website states that attendees will get to meet representatives from dozens of companies across the Dayton area, all of which are looking to hire.

The fair will be held at the University of Dayton Arena on S Edwin C. Moses. Boulevard. It will run from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday, April 27.

To register for the fair as either an applicant or an employer, click here.