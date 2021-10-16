DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Montgomery County Environmental Services held its third Styrofoam recycling event on Saturday, October 16.

From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., MCES accepted everything except for used food containers at Wegerzyn Gardens Metropark in Dayton, the release by MCES said.

These materials will be collected by Eco Development and taken to a facility in Mason to process the Styrofoam and turn it into new products, such as polystyrene, picture frames, and surfboards.

According to the release, Commissioners Debbie Liberman and Judy dodge also attended the event. The event was in partnership with Montgomery County, the City of Dayton, Eco Development and Five Rivers Metroparks.