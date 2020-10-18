Montgomery County courts to host “amnesty week” for drivers who owe money

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Starting Monday, Montgomery County Municipal Courts will give drivers with outstanding dues a break.

The courts will slash fines and court costs that are more than 30 days overdue as part of its amnesty program.

During a two-week period, drivers can pay half of what they owe and the rest will be waived. The court says this gives drivers an opportunity to start with a clean slate, so they can get their licenses back or car registration reinstated.

Judge James Piergies says, “It can get people back on the road who haven’t driven in 10 or 15 years. We have people who haven’t had a valid license in 10 or 15 years.”

The amnesty program runs from Monday through Friday, October 30th.