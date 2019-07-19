Montgomery County Children’s Services union workers go on strike

PGO union members go on strike on Friday, July 19, 2019. (Photo: Darren King)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Montgomery County Children’s Services caseworkers are on the picket lines.

More than 270 members of the Professional Guild of Ohio (PGO) went on strike at 6:30 a.m. Friday.

The strike comes after union leadership failed to reach a deal on higher wages with the county. The final negotiation before the strike came Thursday with state mediators, but no deal was reached.

The county offered PGO employees a 3-percent wage increase. PGO leadership says the increase should be higher, citing a 6-percent raise for another union that represents nearly 800 county workers.

County officials say they will keep Children’s Services running during the strike.

PGO leadership says the strike will continue throughout the day Friday, with plans to be back on the picket lines Saturday and Sunday.

At this time, neither side has announced plans to continue negotiations.

