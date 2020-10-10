Montgomery County Board of Developmental Disabilities hosts first trunk-or-treat event

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Saturday the Montgomery County Board of Developmental Disabilities held its first trunk-or-treat event.

It replaces the group’s usual Halloween carnival, which was canceled due to COVID-19 and social distancing guidelines.

Families dressed up in costumes and picked up bags of candy from inside their cars.

Dr. Pamela Combs is the Superintendent of the Board. She says, “At first a lot of people were nervous because we couldn’t really see their costume, but with doors open we kind of see in and we gave them a way to send us photos of their costumes so we can see them, even though we ask nobody to get out their car.”

Dr. Combs says they expect 500 people to participate in this year’s trunk-or-treat event.