Montgomery County and Greene County announce early voting hours for this week

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County and Greene County Boards of Elections both announced early voting hours for the final full week before election day.

Both boards will be open Monday through Friday this week from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. They will also be open Saturday and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Next Monday, November 2nd, is the last day for early voting.

Sunday was a busy day at the Montgomery County Board of Elections. There was a line of people waiting to vote. This was the first opportunity for people to vote on a Sunday since the beginning of early voting.