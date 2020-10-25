DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County and Greene County Boards of Elections both announced early voting hours for the final full week before election day.
Both boards will be open Monday through Friday this week from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. They will also be open Saturday and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Next Monday, November 2nd, is the last day for early voting.
Sunday was a busy day at the Montgomery County Board of Elections. There was a line of people waiting to vote. This was the first opportunity for people to vote on a Sunday since the beginning of early voting.
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Two people killed in two-vehicle crash in Darke County
- Dayton church parades to the polls to help parishioners vote early
- Montgomery County and Greene County announce early voting hours for this week
- Coronavirus in Ohio Sunday update: 2,309 new cases, no additional deaths reported
- Pres. Trump, Biden hold campaign events in battleground states