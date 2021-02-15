Montgomery County officials explain snow emergency levels, winter preparedness

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH (WDTN) – In Montgomery County, emergency personnel are working hard to keep people safe as snowy conditions continue to hit the area.

Major Haines with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says emergency levels are used to keep people vigilant and protected in these dangerous road conditions. “The numbers going from the least level of emergency to the highest number being the most level of severe,” said Major Haines.

Haines says three levels are used in determining the intensity of the emergency. “You may have roadways that are untreated, and you may have blowing and drifting snow. So really with level one if you don’t have to go out stay home until roads are able to be cleared.”

A level 2 is a little more intense, “We’re really encouraging people then that you need to stay home. It’s a need more than a suggestion,” said Haines. While Haines says level 3 hasn’t been used in years, it’s still a possibility. “That means you need to be off the road. Unless you’re emergency personnel, unless you’re a healthcare worker that needs to be in the emergency room,” said Haines.

Jeff Jordan, Montgomery County’s emergency management director, says their main goal is to back up other emergency personnel workers, and lend a hand to people in need when there’s hazardous conditions like snow. “Primarily this is going to be an incident dealt with street departments, clearing the roads, moving the snow,” said Jordan.

Jordan says if you are driving, packing things like snacks, blankets, water, a fully charged phone, and full tank of gas is important in these conditions.

Jordan is encouraging people to stay off the roads all together if they can. “It looks like 3pm to 3am is where we’re getting the worst of it. Stay off the roads. Stay home. Stay safe,” said Jordan.

Even if people stay home, snow can cause issues within the house as well. “When power goes out people are going to do what they need to do to stay warm. We always ask if you’re using generators, space heaters you follow all the manufactured guidelines. If you’re running generators you never run a gas piece of equipment inside your house,” said Huber Heights Fire Chief Keith Knisley.

Dayton Fire Chief Officer Jeff Lykins encourages people to always have an evacuation plan, which could also include contacting neighbors too while waiting for emergency officials to arrive. “We ask people if they have relationships with their neighbors…to say ‘Hey our plan is to come to your house to stay out of the weather,” said Lykins.