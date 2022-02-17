DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Preliminary data shows Montgomery County started off 2022 with 12 fewer accidental overdose deaths compared to January 2021.

“We always like to see the overdose numbers going down, it’s always an encouraging, positive sign. But we’re always cautious,” Tina Rezash Rogal, the Dir. of Strategic Initiatives and Communications for ADAMHS, said.

Taking a look at a larger time period, though: from August 2020 to January 2021, compared to August 2021 to January 2022, the data stayed steady. The lack of a major increase in overdose death numbers is reassuring to local addiction and recovery services, but their guard is still up. Rogal attributed part of the reason for these numbers to the loosening of COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.

“People are out and about more, they’re with family more, they’re with friends more. If the worst should happen and overdose should happen, we’re hopeful that at least someone is there now to provide the help to save that person’s life,” Rogal explained.

Casey Smith is the Project Manager for the Montgomery County Community Overdose Action Team. She noted the work providers are able to achieve as less people are isolated during the pandemic.

“Thanks to the work of our recovery and treatment providers in the community and those peer supporters providing that outreach on a day-to-day basis, their ability to get back to service provision in a way in which they were able to provide pre-pandemic is absolutely helping,” Smith said.

If you or someone you know needs help or resources, call the Montgomery County Crisis Now Hotline at 833-580-CALL (2255). People can also download the Local Help Now app to locate free mental health services.