Montgomery Co. Jail inmate accused of using pepper spray on fellow inmates

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Authorities say a Montgomery County Jail inmate used a stolen can of foam pepper spray to injure several other inmates over the weekend.

It happened on Sunday just before 11 am on the fourth floor of the jail.

Maxamillian Thomas is said to have sprayed 10 other inmates before being caught by jail officials. He initially claimed a deputy gave him the pepper spray but later admitted he got it from another inmate who had stolen it from a deputy.

“We do know a can of pepper spray was found in his cell and was used, obviously, on the victims. We have reason to believe that the pepper spray did belong to one of our deputies. We’re looking into that. We’re doing an administrative investigation to determine how that happened and to make sure it didn’t happen again,” says Chief Deputy Daryl Wilson of the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say Thomas will face several new charges in connection with the incident.

