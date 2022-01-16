DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – It’s that time of year again for pet owners to get their dogs licensed. At The Montgomery County Animal Resource Center, dog licensing events are being held throughout the month of January to encourage people to get this yearly requirement by law done.

“It’s just a metal tag, it’s got a number, looks like a rabies tag basically. Just got an ID number. You register your dog, you fill out this little form, it goes to the auditor, you can even fill it out online, and it all goes into a little database,” said Montgomery County Business Center PIO Michael Zimmerman.

Zimmerman says the cost of getting a dog who’s spayed or neutered is $20, but spikes to $24 for unaltered dogs. “Ohio law sets official licensing season is December 1st through January 31st. Outside that time frame, the prices double.”

While dog licensing is required by law, Montgomery County Communication Specialist Kara Hamby says the license also provides an extra level of comfort for owners and their dogs. “If your dog were to get lost and end up at the shelter, you wanna have that because if not anyone could come in and say well that’s my dog.”

Kamby says the licensing also helps with local animal shelters, due to constant overcrowding.”We wanna reserve that space for animals who truly need it. Those who do not have a home. Those who are sick and injured.

The Montgomery County’s next upcoming dog licensing events are at The West Carrollton Civic Center on January 20 from 5 to 7 p.m., and then again at the Kettering Police Department on January 21 from 2 to 6p.m..