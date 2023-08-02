DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – Many know the saying ‘adopt don’t shop,’ but one local shelter is asking residents to embody that phrase.

Kara Hamby, Public Information Officer for Montgomery County Animal Resource Center said bringing a pet home is a rewarding experience for both your new animal and your family.

“There might be moments where someone might be questioning, did I make the right decision? And in those instances, I want to encourage people to stick it through,” Hamby said. “That dog is depending on you to take care of that them. And in return, they’re going to give you their whole heart, their loyal dedication.”

Hamby decided to adopt her 12-year-old dog Baby from Montgomery County Animal Resource Center, because she said it was the right thing to do.

“It wasn’t necessarily an instant connection; it was looking at this animal and knowing that they needed help, and I was able to offer that to her,” Hamby said.

The Resource Center is participating in Clear the Shelters, happening throughout the month of August across the Miami Valley.

Clear The Shelters is an annual, nationwide pet adoption and shelter donation campaign that is spearheaded by NBCUniversal Local, a division of NBCUniversal.

Hamby said adopting an animal can change their lives for the better.

“If you’re going to get a dog, please consider adoption,” Hamby said. “These dogs need our help, they’re here, they are looking for homes and they could use all the help they can get.”