Mom planning community parade pleased with PHDMC’s new guidelines

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Public Health updated its vehicle parade guidelines in Montgomery County before Easter Sunday, April 12.

Jennifer Rauch, a mom in Centerville told 2 NEWS she was planning a parade for her daughters upcoming birthday until Dayton – Montgomery County Public Health deemed they violated the state’s stay at home order. Rauch personally emailed the health commissioner and said she was excited to hear they had issued new guidelines.

Rauch said she was busy planning a neighborhood parade for her daughter’s 13th birthday.

“To let her know all her friends and family care about her, love her and want to celebrate her, so we thought a parade of cars would work,” said Rauch. “We live in a cul-de-sac so (they could) turn around, beep their horns, maybe have a sign, wave, it would be a great way to commemorate this COVID birthday.”

She said that was the plan until Thursday, when Montgomery County Public Health Commissioner, Jeff Cooper, announced these community parades violated the stay at home order.

“We would say those need to discontinue,” said Cooper during a press conference Thursday afternoon. “That’s not something fun to say but that’s the reality of where we stand right now.”

So Rauch said she emailed him.

Then on Saturday, PHDMC issued a new statement and said the parades could resume if the following guidelines were followed:

No one who is sick should participate in a vehicle parade.

Temperatures of all parade participants should be taken before they leave their homes.

You may have COVID-19 and not feel sick or show any symptoms, but still are able to spread the disease to others.

One person per vehicle unless they are members of the same household who live together.

If vehicles meet before the parade, cars and people must remain 6’ apart.

Passengers must remain in their vehicle at all times.

No objects may be passed between vehicles and parade viewers.

All traffic laws should be obeyed.

If in a residential area, be mindful that there may be people trying to recover from COVID-19 and disturbances should be kept to a minimum.

A reminder that shouting at someone increases the chances of spreading COVID -19.

Masks should be worn by participants and viewers.

Viewers may not enter the street and must remain at least 6’ apart at all times.

People should not physically visit other’s homes to view the parade, unless they are there to provide help as outlined in the stay at home order.

No parades at senior living centers, nursing homes or hospices.

This guidance may be reviewed or modified at any time based upon updated conditions surrounding the spread of the disease.

“What a great lesson for my kids, to say I spoke up, I took some action and did something and now we’re going to hopefully be able to do this for her next week so I was really excited,” said Rauch.

Rauch said she agrees with the new guidelines and believes they will make the experience safe and fun for all involved.

“Certainly with this parade, we were going to maintain social distance and do it in a safe way for everyone involved so I think it’s good to have guidelines and I’m just really glad they reconsidered and that we’re still able to do this for people in our community,” said Rauch. “And it’s going to be a surprise for her hopefully, so I think it’s going to be a birthday she’ll always remember.”