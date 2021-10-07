DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – We chat with Dr. Thomas Heck, Co-Medical Director, of the MVHN Breast Center. He shares more about their October mobile breast cancer screenings.

“Schedule a mobile mammogram by calling (855) 887-7364. For more information about the process and locations, visit www.premierhealth.com/mobilemammo or email MobileMammo@premierhealth.com.”

The following dates and times are open for appointments in October:

Friday, Oct. 15, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Studebaker Family Practice, 98 Mosier Parkway, Brookville, OH 45309;

Saturday, Oct. 16, 1 to 6:30 p.m. at Mutt’s Breast Cancer Benefit, 2114 Oxford State Road, Middletown, OH 45044;

Monday, Oct. 18, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Oak Street Health – Crown Point, 4271 W. Third St., Dayton, OH 45417;

Thursday, Oct. 21, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Stillwater Family Care, 471 Marker Road, Versailles, OH 45380;

Wednesday, Oct. 27, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Twin Valley Bank, 647 W. Main St., New Lebanon, OH 45345; and

Saturday, Oct. 30, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Vandalia Recreation Center, 1111 Stonequarry Road, Vandalia, OH 45414