Mobile grocery store prepares to serve Dayton communities

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — If you live in Montgomery County, a mobile grocery truck may soon be visiting a neighborhood near you. Homefull Mobile Grocery is the county’s latest effort to create better community access to affordable fresh foods and eliminate food insecurity

Each week this grocery store on wheels will make stops around the county providing access to locally sourced fresh fruits and veggies. The schedule which will begin on Monday, October 26, includes stops at local community centers, hospitals, churches, parks, and senior housing sites.

“This is what our community needs now more than ever. Last year we had the tornadoes. This year we had the pandemic. There are so many of our citizens out there that cannot get to the grocery store in any way shape or form,” said Judy Dodge, the Montgomery County Commissioner.

It’s an opportunity to address food insecurity and accessibility issues for low-income residents.

“It’s full circle for me to see it here today. We know there’s a need and I’m certain this project will go a long way in meeting that need in bringing direct access to fresh and healthy foods for our residents that need it most,” said Darius Beckham, a legislative aide in the City of Dayton.

“This grocery store has the intention of going directly into neighborhoods where people are,” said Tina Patterson, the CEO of Homefull.

“We know that equitable healthy food access is essential to improving the health outcomes for all of our residents,” Dodge said.

