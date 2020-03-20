1  of  3
Breaking News
DLM at Washington Square closed due to flooding 9 more residents of Miami Co. care facility considered presumptive positive COVID-19 cases Fairborn Police are looking for a missing woman
Closings
There are currently 123 active closings. Click for more details.

Mnuchin tweets Tax Day shifting from April 15 to July 15

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin asks members of the media to practice social distancing as he departs a meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, March 16, 2020. Mnuchin met with with Senate Republicans on an economic lifeline for Americans affected by the coronavirus outbreak. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Secretary of the Treasury Steve Mnuchin tweeted today that at President Donald Trump’s direction, Tax Day is moving from April 15 to July 15.

“All taxpayers and businesses will have this additional time to file and make payments without interest or penalties,” he said.

This update comes a day after Mnuchin said that federal checks for families affected by the coronavirus outbreak could be as much $3,000 for a family of four.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

LATEST STORIES ON CORONAVIRUS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS