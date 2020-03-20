Mnuchin tweets Tax Day shifting from April 15 to July 15

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin asks members of the media to practice social distancing as he departs a meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, March 16, 2020. Mnuchin met with with Senate Republicans on an economic lifeline for Americans affected by the coronavirus outbreak. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Secretary of the Treasury Steve Mnuchin tweeted today that at President Donald Trump’s direction, Tax Day is moving from April 15 to July 15.

“All taxpayers and businesses will have this additional time to file and make payments without interest or penalties,” he said.

At @realDonaldTrump’s direction, we are moving Tax Day from April 15 to July 15. All taxpayers and businesses will have this additional time to file and make payments without interest or penalties. — Steven Mnuchin (@stevenmnuchin1) March 20, 2020

This update comes a day after Mnuchin said that federal checks for families affected by the coronavirus outbreak could be as much $3,000 for a family of four.