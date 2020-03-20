Mnuchin tweets Tax Day shifting from April 15 to July 15

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Secretary of the Treasury Steve Mnuchin tweeted today that at President Donald Trump’s direction, Tax Day is moving from April 15 to July 15.
“All taxpayers and businesses will have this additional time to file and make payments without interest or penalties,” he said.
This update comes a day after Mnuchin said that federal checks for families affected by the coronavirus outbreak could be as much $3,000 for a family of four.
