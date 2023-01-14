Saturday’s sunshine was actually quite deceiving as afternoon highs struggled to reach the mid 30s, but the chilly temps are behind us, at least for a while, with highs headed for the 40s and 50s.

High pressure, now overhead, will slide east on Sunday. Our winds will shift and come out of the southeast bringing warmer temperatures–in the lower 40s. While the mild air will stick around for much of the upcoming week, the dry weather won’t. A low pressure system will bring rain to the Miami Valley starting as early as Monday afternoon, Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear, dry and cold. Low 21

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Continued dry and a little warmer. High 41

SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and not quite so cold. Low 28

MARTIN LUTHER KING, JR. DAY (MONDAY): Becoming cloudy and mild with showers developing during the afternoon. High 48

After a leftover shower Tuesday morning, we’ll get about a day and a half to dry out before yet another system moves in and brings more rain Wednesday night and Thursday. Daily highs will continue to range a little bit above normal into at least next weekend.