YELLOW SPRINGS, Ohio (WDTN) — Already frigid temperatures bolstered by merciless wind chills are impacting certain events scheduled for Martin Luther King Day.

A march to celebrate the civil rights leader in Yellow Springs has been cancelled via our partners at Yellow Springs News.

The program scheduled to take place after the walk will still take place as planned at 11 a.m. inside of the John Bryan Community Center gymnasium. As to will the free soup lunch at 12:30 p.m.

To close out the celebration in Yellow Springs, readings of works inspired by MLK will be held at 3 p.m. in the Coretta Scott King Center on 781 Livermore St.