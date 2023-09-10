A mix of clouds and sunshine today. After starting out in the 50s, temperatures recover into the 70s this afternoon. High pressure hangs on through Monday before a cold front swings through on Tuesday. Tuesday, a cold front brings in chances of rain and cooler weather for the rest of the week.

TODAY: Mix of sun and clouds. High 78.

TONIGHT: Clearing skies. Low 57.

MONDAY: Morning sun, increasing clouds. High 80.

Tuesday a cold front brings in chances of showers. The rest of the week highs only reach into the low 70s and a few mornings start chilly with temperatures in the 40s.