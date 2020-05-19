O’FALLON, Mo. (AP) — The coronavirus pandemic put a pause on U.S. executions, but that is likely to change as Missouri prepares to execute an inmate for the slaying of an elderly woman nearly three decades ago.
Walter Barton would be the first person executed in the U.S. since Nathaniel Woods was put to death in Alabama on March 5.
Soon thereafter, efforts to limit the spread of the coronavirus shut down the U.S. economy and led to strict limits on social distancing, including inside prisons.
At least three states have put executions on hold in the intervening 2½ months.
Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
LATEST STORIES ON CORONAVIRUS
- Missouri execution would be first since pandemic began
- Video shows Florida deputies break up party of close to 3,000 people
- 7-year-old girl wants to make sure the tooth fairy is safe during the coronavirus pandemic
- COVID-19 data sharing with law enforcement sparks concern
- Enon Apple Butter Festival canceled due to COVID-19 concerns