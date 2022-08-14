Opioid Crisis Concept: High angle view of a prescription bottled filled with pills surrounded by more of the same tablets.

GULFPORT, Miss (AP) — A Mississippi chiropractor accused of selling fentanyl and being in possession of drug paraphernalia was taken into custody after an undercover investigation.

Joseph “Joey” Andrew Rogers, 53, of Long Beach, faces charges including possession of meth, tampering with evidence and sale of a controlled substance. The fentanyl charges came from “previous undercover operations,” Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson said in a news release.

Authorities executed search warrants Wednesday at the home and office of Rogers, the Sun Herald reported. When authorities arrived at Rogers’ house to serve the warrant, he fled and discarded a substance suspected to be fentanyl in the toilet.

Rogers was apprehended and arrested. Investigators found meth and paraphernalia used for ingesting heroin and fentanyl in his home, Peterson said. He is being held in county jail on a $200,000 bond set by Justice Court Judge Nick Patano.

Rogers owns and operates a chiropractic office on the Mississippi Gulf Coast, according to the news release. The office’s Facebook page advertises Rogers as the only local chiropractor who is “available on Saturday and after hours daily.”

An official with the Harrison County Justice Court said it is not clear whether Rogers has obtained an attorney yet. He could have his first court appearance Friday.