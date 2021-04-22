Missing Ohio teen found in Akron, police say

News

Owens’ guardians said they received a text message from the girl on Sunday saying she was in Akron

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BRACEVILLE TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A 17-year-old girl who was reported missing Wednesday has been found in Akron, according to police.

The Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office issued a missing juvenile alert for Eliana Zian Owens Wednesday, but according to Detective Sgt. Mike Yannucci, she has been located in Akron.

She was last seen Saturday, getting into a Buick with an older man from her home on Bailey Anderson Road in Braceville Township.

Owens’ guardians said they received a text message from the girl on Sunday saying she was in Akron.

At the time, police could not trace her phone, the report stated. There were concerns for her well-being or that human trafficking could be involved in the case.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS