WAYNE COUNTY, Ind. (WDTN) – An Indiana man was found dead in a motorcycle crash in Wayne County a day after he was reported missing.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to the fatal crash in the 12500 block of West U.S. 35 Monday afternoon.

An investigation found that 39-year-old Josh Hufnagle of Winchester, Indiana was traveling south on U.S. 35, northwest of the intersection of U.S. 35 and Jacksonburg Road.

Hufnagle’s motorcycle went off the road, into an embankment before coming to rest in a wooded area along the road. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Hufnagle had been reported missing since the early morning hours of Sunday, June 26.

The sheriff’s office said speed was likely a factor in the crash. An autopsy will be performed on Hufnagle. The incident is still under investigation.