FAIRFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — A man who was reported as missing through the Hamilton Police Department has been found dead.

Curtis Kellums, 54, who had been reported as missing since April 2, 2022, was recovered at 2377 West Elkton Road in a pond on Sunday.

A volunteer with the Texas EquuSearch found what appeared to be an SUV in the pond using sonar.

TaskForce1 and the Butler County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Response Services responded with an underwater drone and divers and was able to retrieve the vehicle where Curtis Kellums was found.

A Butler County Sheriff’s Office Detective and Coroner’s Office responded.

