Missing Greene County man found safe

Dennis Long (Photo: Greene County Sheriff’s Office)

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) — A missing Greene County man has been found safe.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office says 78-year-old Dennis Long was reported missing just after 10 a.m. Sunday.

Authorities say Long left his home on Fairground Road in Xenia and did not return.

An Endangered Missing Adult Alert was issued for Long at that time.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office says Long was found just after 3 a.m. Monday in Zanesville.

