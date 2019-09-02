Missing Greene County man found safe

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) — A missing Greene County man has been found safe.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office says 78-year-old Dennis Long was reported missing just after 10 a.m. Sunday.

Authorities say Long left his home on Fairground Road in Xenia and did not return.

An Endangered Missing Adult Alert was issued for Long at that time.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office says Long was found just after 3 a.m. Monday in Zanesville.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.



Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.







