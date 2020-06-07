Missing 5-year-old dies after being found in Deerfield Township pond

DEERFIELD TWP, Ohio (WLWT)— A missing 5-year-old boy with autism was found in a retention pond in Deerfield Township Friday night, according to Sgt. Brian Hounshell with the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the 7800 block of Birchwood Court just after 7 p.m.

Fire units searched the immediate area and found the child.

He was taken to a local hospital, authorities said on Friday.

Mason City Schools posted on Twitter Saturday saying the boy had died and that the entire community is mourning his loss.

The child, identified as Ansh Jajoo, was a preschooler at Mason Early Childhood Center.

Mason City Schools wrote more about Ansh saying:

“Ansh loved playing outside (especially on the swings) cars and fire trucks, music and singing, Play-Doh and painting, and all things related to the alphabet and reading. He often recited his favorite book, Chicka Chicka Boom Boom. Ansh amazed all of the people who worked with him with his ability to read and problem solve. He expressed care and concern for his teachers and classmates, always ready to offer a hug and kiss a “boo-boo”. His twin sister and older sister, parents, classmates and educators are in our hearts and prayers. We will update the Comet community about funeral arrangements when those have been made.”

The incident remains under investigation.