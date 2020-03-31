Minor flooding likely into April

Flooded yards were seen across the Miami Valley with several rounds of rain during the month of March.

The Climate Prediction Center is forecasting a low probability for above-normal rainfall to continue into April.

March brought two flash flooding events to the Miami Valley. It was the fourth month in a row with above-normal precipitation in Dayton. 5.75 inches of precipitation was recorded at the Dayton International Airport.

March precipitation was 2.67 inches above normal for the month. Right now Dayton is 4.26 inches above normal for the year.

With above normal rain expected into April. The spring flood outlook from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration expects Ohio to continue to see minor flooding through the Spring.

There is a moderate chance for above-normal temperatures to continue into April as well.

Farmer Jeff Wuebker said he would like to see less rain and above normal temperatures in April. Right now he hopes this week will be dry enough to work in his wheat field. Last year abundant rainfall in May delayed the planting of spring crops. He is hoping that doesn’t happen again after a very wet march.

April is forecasted to be wet with above normal temperatures after the start is drier and cooler than normal on April 1.