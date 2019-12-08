Live Now
The 41st Annual URS Telethon is on | CALL 293-0200 NOW

Minor earthquake in Lake Erie shakes Ohio shoreline again

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
caution-642510_1920_257113

Caution

EASTLAKE, Ohio (AP) – Geologists say a small earthquake centered just off the Lake Erie shoreline shook areas east of Cleveland.

The 2.6 magnitude quake struck Saturday morning and was felt in several Ohio cities, including downtown Cleveland. There haven’t been any reports of damage.

It’s the second 2.6 magnitude quake since mid-October. The latest one was centered about three miles north of the city of Eastlake. Both of those were much lighter than a 4.2 magnitude event that struck Ohio just northeast of Cleveland in Lake Erie in June.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

9-4 donate dayton strong

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Only on WDTN.com | Phil Wiedenheft

More Phil Wiedenheft

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS