DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Milton-Union Bulldogs dominated their way to a 51-0 shutout win over the Northridge Polar Bears to keep the Bulldogs’ undefeated season alive, improving to 9-0 overall in Friday night’s Operation Football Game of the Week.
by: Joey DeBerardino
