Migrating dragonflies swarm local communities

Some said the swarm of insects was so thick, it looked like a small tornado

(WKBN) – Several of you called our newsroom Tuesday night about swarms of dragonflies in your neighborhoods.

Residents from across Columbiana, Mahoning and Trumbull counties in Ohio, as well as Mercer County in Pennsylvania, reported seeing the insects.

Ryan Tekac sent us the video above of dragonflies in his grandparents’ yard in Campbell via the Report It feature on our website. The video was taken by his dad, Jack.

People living on Chestnut Street in Struthers said there were thousands of dragonflies — to the point that it looked like a small tornado.

They said the dragonflies didn’t cause any damage, but it was unlike anything they’ve ever seen.

“They were really thick,” David Hartzell said. “I’ve never had that. I’ve lived here 30 years and all of a sudden, they were coming from everywhere.”

Storm Team 27 and the National Weather Service in Cleveland were able to pick up the swarms on radar.

According to the Washington Post, the dragonflies are migrating south toward the Caribbean. They are in the area for just a few days, then they’ll be gone.